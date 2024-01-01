Barbacoas in Kingston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Smokin' Harry's
20 St James Street, Kingston
No reviews yet
barbacoa burger
$16.00
More about Smokin' Harry's
Sante Fe - Kingston
11 Main Street, Kingston
No reviews yet
Barbacoa Short Rib Tacos Entree
$22.95
Roasted adodo rubbed beef short ribs, red onion-cilantro, sliced avocado, tomatillo sauce, flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, pickled red onions - Two tacos, rice, beans, mixed green salad
More about Sante Fe - Kingston
