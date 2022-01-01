Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve bean burritos

Crazy Bowlz Kingston image

 

Crazy Bowlz

301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burrito$10.95
More about Crazy Bowlz
Broadway Lights Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean Burrito$11.45
Your choice of beef or chicken served in a large tortilla and stuffed with refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, onions and melted cheddar. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Broadway Lights Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Steamed Broccoli

French Onion Soup

Chicken Burritos

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (891 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (109 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston