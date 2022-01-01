Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bean burritos in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Bean Burritos
Kingston restaurants that serve bean burritos
Crazy Bowlz
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
Avg 4.6
(582 reviews)
Black Bean Burrito
$10.95
More about Crazy Bowlz
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
Avg 4
(416 reviews)
Bean Burrito
$11.45
Your choice of beef or chicken served in a large tortilla and stuffed with refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, onions and melted cheddar. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Broadway Lights Diner
