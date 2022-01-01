Buffalo chicken salad in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
HAMBURGERS
The Anchor
744 Broadway, Kingston
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Buffalo Chicken Tender (all natural and Hormone Free), with Diced Carrots and Celery served with Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.05
Crispy Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce over mixed greens with cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, chopped onion, tomato, cucumbers, and green peppers
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.05
Romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese, topped with buffalo chicken