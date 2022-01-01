Burritos in Kingston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kingston restaurants that serve burritos
Crazy Bowlz Kingston
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
Avg 4.6
(582 reviews)
Ground Steak Burrito
$13.95
Korean Bulgogi Beef Burrito
$14.95
Fried Chicken Burrito
$12.95
More about Crazy Bowlz Kingston
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
Avg 4
(416 reviews)
Beef Or Chicken Burrito
$14.45
More about Broadway Lights Diner
