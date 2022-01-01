Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Calamari
Kingston restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA
LOLA Pizza
243 Fair Street, Kingston
Avg 4.7
(166 reviews)
Calamari LARGE
$28.00
Calamari
$16.00
More about LOLA Pizza
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariner's Harbor
1 Broadway, Kingston
Avg 4.3
(1104 reviews)
Crispy Calamari
$14.95
Fra diavalo sauce
More about Mariner's Harbor
