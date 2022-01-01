Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cappuccino in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Cappuccino
Kingston restaurants that serve cappuccino
HAMBURGERS
The Anchor
744 Broadway, Kingston
Avg 4.7
(982 reviews)
Cappuccino
$5.00
More about The Anchor
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
Avg 4
(416 reviews)
Cappuccino
$3.25
More about Broadway Lights Diner
