Cheeseburgers in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Moonburger - Kingston Pre-Order Avail M-F 11:30-4:00 for $50+
5 Powells Lane, Kingston
|Double Classic Cheeseburger
|$9.89
two griddled Impossible pattyies, real American cheese, signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce, Schmidt's potato roll
meatless
contains: dairy, gluten, soy, coconut oil, alliums
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$6.99
griddled Impossible patty, real American cheese, signature double onion, dill pickle, crunchy lettuce, special sauce, Schmidt's potato roll
meatless
contains: dairy, gluten, soy, coconut oil, alliums
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders
|$13.45
Two sliders with lettuce & tomato. Served on a grilled roll with french fries, homemade coleslaw
and pickle.
|Hawaiian Cheeseburger
|$16.45
Melted mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple, and jalapeño peppers. Served on a grilled roll with french fries, homemade coleslaw
and pickle.
|Bacon cheeseburger Deluxe
|$15.00