Chicken salad in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Kingston restaurants that serve chicken salad

Crazy Bowlz Kingston image

 

Crazy Bowlz Kingston

301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
Takeout
GRILL CHICKEN SALAD$12.95
Teriyaki Chicken Salad$12.95
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD$12.95
More about Crazy Bowlz Kingston
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Anchor

744 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.7 (982 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Buffalo Chicken Tender (all natural and Hormone Free), with Diced Carrots and Celery served with Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing
More about The Anchor
Lunch Nightly! image

 

Lunch Nightly!

636 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.9 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
balsamisized lettuces, pickled red onion, big grain mustard - on kaiser
*HAS NUTS
More about Lunch Nightly!
Broadway Lights Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.05
Crispy Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce over mixed greens with cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, chopped onion, tomato, cucumbers, and green peppers
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad$15.05
Romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese, topped with buffalo chicken
More about Broadway Lights Diner

Map

Map

