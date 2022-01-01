Chicken salad in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Crazy Bowlz Kingston
Crazy Bowlz Kingston
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
|GRILL CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.95
|Teriyaki Chicken Salad
|$12.95
|FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.95
More about The Anchor
HAMBURGERS
The Anchor
744 Broadway, Kingston
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Buffalo Chicken Tender (all natural and Hormone Free), with Diced Carrots and Celery served with Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Lunch Nightly!
Lunch Nightly!
636 Broadway, Kingston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
balsamisized lettuces, pickled red onion, big grain mustard - on kaiser
*HAS NUTS
More about Broadway Lights Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.05
Crispy Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce over mixed greens with cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, chopped onion, tomato, cucumbers, and green peppers
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.05
Romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese, topped with buffalo chicken