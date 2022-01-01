Chicken sandwiches in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Lunch Nightly!
Lunch Nightly!
636 Broadway, Kingston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
balsamisized lettuces, pickled red onion, big grain mustard - on kaiser
*HAS NUTS
More about Broadway Lights Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
|Chicken Griller Sandwich
|$12.45
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, melted American cheese, lettuce and tomato and served with blue cheese dressing on the side. Served with french fries, homemade coleslaw and pickle.
|BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$12.45
Served with BBQ sauce and topped with bacon, served on a hard roll. Served with french fries, homemade coleslaw and pickle.
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$12.45
Chicken breast topped in our homemade Cajun sauce and melted cheddar cheese, served on a hard roll. Served with french fries, homemade coleslaw and pickle.