Chicken sandwiches in Kingston

Kingston restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Lunch Nightly! image

 

Lunch Nightly!

636 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.9 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
balsamisized lettuces, pickled red onion, big grain mustard - on kaiser
*HAS NUTS
Broadway Lights Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Griller Sandwich$12.45
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, melted American cheese, lettuce and tomato and served with blue cheese dressing on the side. Served with french fries, homemade coleslaw and pickle.
BBQ Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.45
Served with BBQ sauce and topped with bacon, served on a hard roll. Served with french fries, homemade coleslaw and pickle.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$12.45
Chicken breast topped in our homemade Cajun sauce and melted cheddar cheese, served on a hard roll. Served with french fries, homemade coleslaw and pickle.
