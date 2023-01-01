Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve chimichangas

Main pic

 

Sante Fe - Kingston

11 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga de Pollo$22.95
Achiote marinated pulled chicken, black beans, spanish onions, tomatoes, queso fresco, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla thats fried - with rice, beans and mixed green salad
More about Sante Fe - Kingston
Broadway Lights Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga$16.45
Your choice of chicken or steak, deep fried on a 12 inch flour tortilla with Spanish sauce and melted cheddar cheese, served with rice and refried beans. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Broadway Lights Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Stew

Cake

Steak Quesadillas

Pancakes

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Dumplings

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Highland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1132 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston