Chimichangas in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve chimichangas
Sante Fe - Kingston
11 Main Street, Kingston
|Chimichanga de Pollo
|$22.95
Achiote marinated pulled chicken, black beans, spanish onions, tomatoes, queso fresco, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla thats fried - with rice, beans and mixed green salad
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
|Chimichanga
|$16.45
Your choice of chicken or steak, deep fried on a 12 inch flour tortilla with Spanish sauce and melted cheddar cheese, served with rice and refried beans. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.