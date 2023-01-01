Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Chips And Salsa
Kingston restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Crazy Bowlz
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
Avg 4.6
(582 reviews)
Tortilla Chips w/ Fresh Salsa
$4.50
More about Crazy Bowlz
Sante Fe - Kingston
11 Main Street, Kingston
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$3.95
House-Made Chips & Salsa
More about Sante Fe - Kingston
