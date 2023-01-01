Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Kingston restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Mariner's Harbor image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariner's Harbor

1 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.3 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.95
More about Mariner's Harbor
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

275 Fair Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
Contains gluten and dairy.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

