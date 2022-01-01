Curry in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve curry
Crazy Bowlz Kingston
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
|CURRY SOUP BOWL
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (Cry-baby spicy)
|Stir-Curry Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage & carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (cry-baby spicy)
|Malay Curry Wonton Soup
|$4.95
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON
275 Fair Street, Kingston
|HIDDEN: Japanese Eggplant & Tofu in Yellow Curry Sauce
|$14.00
w/ brown rice. Vegan & Gluten free.
|Red Curry Seafood Stew
|$18.00
Thai red coconut curry broth w/ shrimp, fish, calamari, mussels, white rice (contains butter), cilantro, and lime. Gluten free.
|HIDDEN: Japanese Eggplant & Tofu in Green Curry Sauce
|$14.00
w/ brown rice.