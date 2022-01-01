Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Kingston restaurants that serve curry

Crazy Bowlz Kingston

301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
Takeout
CURRY SOUP BOWL
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (Cry-baby spicy)
Stir-Curry Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage & carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (cry-baby spicy)
Malay Curry Wonton Soup$4.95
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

275 Fair Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
HIDDEN: Japanese Eggplant & Tofu in Yellow Curry Sauce$14.00
w/ brown rice. Vegan & Gluten free.
Red Curry Seafood Stew$18.00
Thai red coconut curry broth w/ shrimp, fish, calamari, mussels, white rice (contains butter), cilantro, and lime. Gluten free.
HIDDEN: Japanese Eggplant & Tofu in Green Curry Sauce$14.00
w/ brown rice.
