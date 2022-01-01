Dumplings in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve dumplings
Crazy Bowlz Kingston
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
|Dumpling Soup (Chicken)
|$4.95
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON
275 Fair Street, Kingston
|Pork Dumplings
|$9.00
Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ braised pork, scallions, sambal chili sauce, tamari, and sesame oil. Includes sweet sesame-soy chili sauce.
|Veggie Dumplings
|$9.00
Six dumplings (wheat wrapper) filled w/ carrot, cabbage, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, ginger, garlic, and sesame oil. Includes sweet chili dipping sauce. Vegan.