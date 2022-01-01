Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve french fries

Mariner's Harbor image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariner's Harbor

1 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.3 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.95
More about Mariner's Harbor
Broadway Lights Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Souvlaki w/ French Fries$12.00
Your choice of pork or chicken on a toasted pita, chopped lettuce, tomato, and onions topped with tzatziki sauce
Gyro w/ French Fries$12.00
Your choice of seasoned beef or chicken in a toasted pita, chopped lettuce, tomato, and onions topped with tzatziki sauce
French fries with gravy$5.95
More about Broadway Lights Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Steamed Broccoli

Chicken Burritos

Chili

Tofu Salad

Dumplings

Bisque

Calamari

Hummus

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (870 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (527 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston