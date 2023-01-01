Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken quesadillas in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve grilled chicken quesadillas

Crazy Bowlz Kingston image

 

Crazy Bowlz

301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Grill Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
More about Crazy Bowlz
Main pic

 

Sante Fe - Kingston

11 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Achiote Marinated Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
With cheddar cheese, green chiles, and spanish onions
More about Sante Fe - Kingston

