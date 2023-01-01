Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Home fries in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Home Fries
Kingston restaurants that serve home fries
Masa Midtown
666 Broadway, Kingston
No reviews yet
Herby Home Fries
$6.00
More about Masa Midtown
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
Avg 4
(416 reviews)
Home Fries
$4.75
More about Broadway Lights Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston
Philly Cheesesteaks
Chocolate Cake
Quesadillas
Penne
Waffles
Cobb Salad
Reuben
Pies
More near Kingston to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Highland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(751 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1045 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(141 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(640 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston