Lox in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Kingston restaurants that serve lox

Deising’s Bakery & Restaurant - 111 N Front St

111 N Front St, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOX BAGEL$0.00
More about Deising’s Bakery & Restaurant - 111 N Front St
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Anchor

744 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.7 (982 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lox of Love$10.00
Lox, Red Onion, Tomato, and Cream Cheese
More about The Anchor

