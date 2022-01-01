Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Muffins
Kingston restaurants that serve muffins
Deising’s Bakery & Restaurant - 111 N Front St
111 N Front St, Kingston
No reviews yet
muffin single
$2.25
More about Deising’s Bakery & Restaurant - 111 N Front St
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
Avg 4
(416 reviews)
Assorted Muffins
$3.00
More about Broadway Lights Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston
French Onion Soup
Tacos
Calamari
Thai Tea
Vietnamese Coffee
Burritos
Clams
Chili
More near Kingston to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston