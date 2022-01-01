Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Crazy Bowlz Kingston

301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Beef & Kimchi Nachos$13.95
fresh tortilla chips with lettuce, pico de gallo, bulgogi beef & grilled kimchi, topped off with sour cream, spicy mayo, cheese, and garnished with scallions
C Supreme Nachos$9.50
(Steak, Chicken, or Ground Beef) with tortilla chips topped with corn, pico de gallo, black beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream & cheese
More about Crazy Bowlz Kingston
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Anchor

744 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.7 (982 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Nachos$12.00
Tortillas Chips topped with our Ale Chili, Beer Cheese, and Jalapenos served with a side of Sour Cream
More about The Anchor
Broadway Lights Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nacho Supreme$12.95
Crunchy tortilla chips with chopped lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers, chili topped with shredded cheddar cheese and salsa. Served with sour cream and guacamole
More about Broadway Lights Diner

