Nachos in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve nachos
More about Crazy Bowlz Kingston
Crazy Bowlz Kingston
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
|Korean Beef & Kimchi Nachos
|$13.95
fresh tortilla chips with lettuce, pico de gallo, bulgogi beef & grilled kimchi, topped off with sour cream, spicy mayo, cheese, and garnished with scallions
|C Supreme Nachos
|$9.50
(Steak, Chicken, or Ground Beef) with tortilla chips topped with corn, pico de gallo, black beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream & cheese
More about The Anchor
HAMBURGERS
The Anchor
744 Broadway, Kingston
|Chili Nachos
|$12.00
Tortillas Chips topped with our Ale Chili, Beer Cheese, and Jalapenos served with a side of Sour Cream