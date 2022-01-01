Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve omelettes

Broadway Lights Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey and Avocado Omelette$12.45
All omelettes made with three eggs. Served with home fries or french fries and toast.
Ham & Cheese Omelette$10.00
All omelettes made with three eggs. Served with home fries or french fries and toast.
Plain Omelette$6.45
All omelettes made with three eggs. Served with home fries or french fries and toast.
Broadway Lights Diner
Consumer pic

 

Deising’s Bakery & Restaurant - 111 N Front St

111 N Front St, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Western Omelette$9.50
ham, peppers, onions
Deising's Bakery & Restaurant - 111 N Front St

