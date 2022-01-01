Pad thai in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve pad thai

Crazy's Pad Thai image

 

Crazy Bowlz Kingston

301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Crazy's Pad Thai$11.95
fresh rice noodles, red onion, been sprouts, dried tofu, egg, crushed peanuts, cilantro & lime
More about Crazy Bowlz Kingston
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

275 Fair Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai w/ Peanuts$12.00
Flat rice noodle stir-fry w/ vegetables, egg, peanuts, cilantro, sprouts, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan. **Marinade for beef, chicken, and pork belly always contains fish sauce.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Egg Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston