Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Pretzels
Kingston restaurants that serve pretzels
Grainne and The Market at Grainne
299 Wall Street, Kingston
No reviews yet
Pretzel
$2.50
More about Grainne and The Market at Grainne
HAMBURGERS
The Anchor
744 Broadway, Kingston
Avg 4.7
(982 reviews)
Pretzel Spears
$9.00
Warm Soft Pretzel Spears (3) served with Whole Grain and Honey Mustard
More about The Anchor
Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston
Thai Tea
Turkey Clubs
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Tacos
Steamed Broccoli
Vietnamese Coffee
Kimchi
Chicken Tenders
More near Kingston to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston