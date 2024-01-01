Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kingston restaurants you'll love

Kingston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kingston

Must-try Kingston restaurants

Crazy Bowlz Kingston image

 

Crazy Bowlz

301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stir-Fusion Bowl$0.00
Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, cucumber, cilantro, and egg. Mixed w. Crazy’s Fusion sauce.
ASIAN RICE BOWL$0.00
Choice of white rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. cabbage & carrot, cucumber, bean sprout, broccoli, bokchoy, cilantro, and egg. W. Red Curry ,Yellow Curry, Green Curry, or Teriyaki Sauce
MEXICAN RICE BOWL$0.00
Choice of White rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. pico de gallo, corn, red onion & green pepper, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro.
Crazy Bowlz
Banner pic

 

Moonburger - Kingston

5 Powells Lane, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Classic Fries$2.99
hot, crispy and always here for you like a really good friend
Small Brownie Batter Shake$4.99
spun with the best oat milk from Oatly and our rich, homemade chocolate ganache
dairy/egg-free and gluten-free
contains: soy, coconut oil
Big Classic Fries$4.45
hot, crispy and always here for you like a really good friend
Moonburger - Kingston
Masa Midtown image

 

Masa Midtown

666 Broadway, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shepherds Salad$12.00
Chopped salad of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and red onion with apple cider mint vinaigrette
Soslu Kofte$12.00
Turkish meatballs baked in a spiced tomato sauce topped with crumbled feta
Izgara Peynir$10.00
Grilled Manouri cheese topped with pomegranate marinated tomato salad with fresh herbs, kalamata olives and baby arugula
Masa Midtown
LOLA Pizza image

PIZZA

LOLA

243 Fair Street, Kingston

Avg 4.7 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fun Guy$23.00
ricotta, fontina, mozzarella, provolone, mushrooms, black pepper, olive oil
Cavatelli$22.00
basil pesto, peas, parmesan cheese
Stracciatella$18.00
wood fired bread, fresh creamy cheese for dipping
LOLA
Consumer pic

 

Smokin' Harry's

20 St James Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 smoked wings$18.00
brined in keegan ale’s mother’s milk stout then grilled
tossed in buffalo sauce
double smash burger$16.00
american cheese, pickled peppers, smoked crispy onions, special sauce, potato bun
6 smoked wings$12.00
brined in keegan ale’s mother’s milk stout then grilled
tossed in buffalo sauce
Smokin' Harry's
Banner pic

 

Sante Fe - Kingston

11 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Mexicali Cauliflower$13.95
Panko crusted cauliflower, fried & tossed in a Mexicali Buffalo sauce, with homemade blue cheese
Guacamole$12.95
Haas Avocados, cilantro, lime, red onions, fresh jalapenos
Sweet Gold Plantains$10.95
Marinated, smashed & twice cooked
Sante Fe - Kingston
Consumer pic

 

Junebug's Good Cooking - 586 Broadway

586 Broadway, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cajun Cheddar Sausage$7.00
Cajun cheese sausage served on a bun with house honey mustard. Add tots? Add cabbage?
Greek Tater Tots$8.00
Golden tots served with feta cheese, oregano, green onion and tzatziki.
Mozzarella Sticks$5.00
Mozzarella sticks battered and fried. Served with house marinara.
Junebug's Good Cooking - 586 Broadway
Consumer pic

 

Deising’s Bakery & Restaurant - 111 N Front St

111 N Front St, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$8.00
choice of cheese on one of our freshly baked breads
Deli Salad PLATE$0.00
Your choice of one of our homemade deli salads. served on a bed of lettuce
Deli Sandwich Build$0.00
Boar's Head Meats & Cheeses piled high on our freshly baked bread
Deising's Bakery & Restaurant - 111 N Front St
Consumer pic

 

Ollie's Slice Shop - Kingston -

580 Broadway, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whole Gluten Free Grandma$28.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, oregano
Whole Cheese$23.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, oregano
Whole Vodka$24.00
vodka sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, oregano
Ollie's Slice Shop - Kingston -
Broadway Lights Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
State Fries$10.45
Seasoned with our homemade
Texas Hot Wiener sauce and topped
with American cheese
House Salad$11.00
Garden mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers and croutons served with your choice of dressing
Two Eggs (Any Style)$7.50
Served with home fries or french fries and toast
Broadway Lights Diner
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

275 Fair Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Tacos$10.00
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Noodle Bowl$16.00
Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
Banh Mi$12.00
Sandwich on wheat sub roll w/ pickled vegetables, jalapeños, spicy mayo, and bibb lettuce. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON
Main pic

 

Front Street Tavern (NEW)

63 N front st, Kingston

No reviews yet
Front Street Tavern (NEW)
Main pic

 

Camp Kingston - 36 St. James Street

36 St. James Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Camp Kingston - 36 St. James Street
BG pic

 

Armadillo Bar & Grill

97 Abeel St, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Armadillo Bar & Grill
Mariner's Harbor image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariner's Harbor

1 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.3 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
Mariner's Harbor
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Frank Guido's Little Italy

14 Thomas St, Kingston

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Frank Guido's Little Italy
Restaurant banner

 

Rosie General LLC DBA Rosie - 39 Broadway

39 Broadway, Kingston

No reviews yet
Rosie General LLC DBA Rosie - 39 Broadway
Consumer pic

 

The Hoffman House - 94 N Front St

94 N Front St, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Hoffman House - 94 N Front St
Main pic

 

Eliza

582 BROADWAY, KINGSTON

No reviews yet
Eliza
High Falls Cafe image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

High Falls Cafe

2842 Clayton 'peg Leg' Bates Highway, Marbletown

Avg 4.6 (229 reviews)
High Falls Cafe
Main pic

 

Lone Wolf - 240 Foxhall Avenue

240 Foxhall Avenue, Kingston

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Lone Wolf - 240 Foxhall Avenue
Main pic

 

The Twaalfskill Club - 282 West O'Reilly Street

282 West O'Reilly Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
The Twaalfskill Club - 282 West O'Reilly Street
Main pic

 

Salt Box - 10 Crown Street

10 Crown Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Salt Box - 10 Crown Street
Main pic

 

Chleo - 288 Fair St.

288 Fair St., Kingston

No reviews yet
Chleo - 288 Fair St.
Restaurant banner

 

Fletcher & Lu

582 BROADWAY, KINGSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fletcher & Lu
Restaurant banner

 

Edgewood Mansion -

132 Lindsley Avenue, Kingston

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Edgewood Mansion -
Restaurant banner

 

Events at Hutton Brickyard -

200 North Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Events at Hutton Brickyard -
Restaurant banner

 

River Pavilion -

200 North Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
River Pavilion -
Restaurant banner

 

Unicorn - 224 FOXHALL AVENUE

224 FOXHALL AVENUE, Kingston

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Unicorn - 224 FOXHALL AVENUE
Restaurant banner

 

Hutton Brickyard Spa Retail -

200 North Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Hutton Brickyard Spa Retail -

