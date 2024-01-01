Kingston restaurants you'll love
Must-try Kingston restaurants
Crazy Bowlz
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
|Stir-Fusion Bowl
|$0.00
Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, cucumber, cilantro, and egg. Mixed w. Crazy’s Fusion sauce.
|ASIAN RICE BOWL
|$0.00
Choice of white rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. cabbage & carrot, cucumber, bean sprout, broccoli, bokchoy, cilantro, and egg. W. Red Curry ,Yellow Curry, Green Curry, or Teriyaki Sauce
|MEXICAN RICE BOWL
|$0.00
Choice of White rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. pico de gallo, corn, red onion & green pepper, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro.
Moonburger - Kingston
5 Powells Lane, Kingston
|Small Classic Fries
|$2.99
hot, crispy and always here for you like a really good friend
|Small Brownie Batter Shake
|$4.99
spun with the best oat milk from Oatly and our rich, homemade chocolate ganache
dairy/egg-free and gluten-free
contains: soy, coconut oil
|Big Classic Fries
|$4.45
hot, crispy and always here for you like a really good friend
Masa Midtown
666 Broadway, Kingston
|Shepherds Salad
|$12.00
Chopped salad of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and red onion with apple cider mint vinaigrette
|Soslu Kofte
|$12.00
Turkish meatballs baked in a spiced tomato sauce topped with crumbled feta
|Izgara Peynir
|$10.00
Grilled Manouri cheese topped with pomegranate marinated tomato salad with fresh herbs, kalamata olives and baby arugula
LOLA
243 Fair Street, Kingston
|Fun Guy
|$23.00
ricotta, fontina, mozzarella, provolone, mushrooms, black pepper, olive oil
|Cavatelli
|$22.00
basil pesto, peas, parmesan cheese
|Stracciatella
|$18.00
wood fired bread, fresh creamy cheese for dipping
Smokin' Harry's
20 St James Street, Kingston
|12 smoked wings
|$18.00
brined in keegan ale’s mother’s milk stout then grilled
tossed in buffalo sauce
|double smash burger
|$16.00
american cheese, pickled peppers, smoked crispy onions, special sauce, potato bun
|6 smoked wings
|$12.00
brined in keegan ale’s mother’s milk stout then grilled
tossed in buffalo sauce
Sante Fe - Kingston
11 Main Street, Kingston
|Crispy Mexicali Cauliflower
|$13.95
Panko crusted cauliflower, fried & tossed in a Mexicali Buffalo sauce, with homemade blue cheese
|Guacamole
|$12.95
Haas Avocados, cilantro, lime, red onions, fresh jalapenos
|Sweet Gold Plantains
|$10.95
Marinated, smashed & twice cooked
Junebug's Good Cooking - 586 Broadway
586 Broadway, Kingston
|Cajun Cheddar Sausage
|$7.00
Cajun cheese sausage served on a bun with house honey mustard. Add tots? Add cabbage?
|Greek Tater Tots
|$8.00
Golden tots served with feta cheese, oregano, green onion and tzatziki.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.00
Mozzarella sticks battered and fried. Served with house marinara.
Deising’s Bakery & Restaurant - 111 N Front St
111 N Front St, Kingston
|Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
choice of cheese on one of our freshly baked breads
|Deli Salad PLATE
|$0.00
Your choice of one of our homemade deli salads. served on a bed of lettuce
|Deli Sandwich Build
|$0.00
Boar's Head Meats & Cheeses piled high on our freshly baked bread
Ollie's Slice Shop - Kingston -
580 Broadway, Kingston
|Whole Gluten Free Grandma
|$28.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, oregano
|Whole Cheese
|$23.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, oregano
|Whole Vodka
|$24.00
vodka sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, oregano
713 broadway, Kingston
|State Fries
|$10.45
Seasoned with our homemade
Texas Hot Wiener sauce and topped
with American cheese
|House Salad
|$11.00
Garden mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers and croutons served with your choice of dressing
|Two Eggs (Any Style)
|$7.50
Served with home fries or french fries and toast
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON
275 Fair Street, Kingston
|Korean Tacos
|$10.00
Two soft corn tortillas w/ choice of protein, kimchi, gochujang mayo, cilantro, and lime. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
|Noodle Bowl
|$16.00
Noodle soup w/ choice of protein, mixed vegetables, scallions, mushrooms, and boiled egg. *Option to make gluten free, vegetarian, or vegan.
|Banh Mi
|$12.00
Sandwich on wheat sub roll w/ pickled vegetables, jalapeños, spicy mayo, and bibb lettuce. *Option to make vegetarian or vegan.
Front Street Tavern (NEW)
63 N front st, Kingston
Camp Kingston - 36 St. James Street
36 St. James Street, Kingston
Rosie General LLC DBA Rosie - 39 Broadway
39 Broadway, Kingston
The Hoffman House - 94 N Front St
94 N Front St, Kingston
High Falls Cafe
2842 Clayton 'peg Leg' Bates Highway, Marbletown
The Twaalfskill Club - 282 West O'Reilly Street
282 West O'Reilly Street, Kingston
Salt Box - 10 Crown Street
10 Crown Street, Kingston
Chleo - 288 Fair St.
288 Fair St., Kingston
Edgewood Mansion -
132 Lindsley Avenue, Kingston
Events at Hutton Brickyard -
200 North Street, Kingston
River Pavilion -
200 North Street, Kingston
Unicorn - 224 FOXHALL AVENUE
224 FOXHALL AVENUE, Kingston
Hutton Brickyard Spa Retail -
200 North Street, Kingston