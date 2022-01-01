Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve quesadillas

Crazy Bowlz Kingston image

 

Crazy Bowlz Kingston

301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Grill Steak Quesadilla$9.95
Ground Beef Quesadilla$9.95
Hand Pulled Duck Quesadilla$10.95
More about Crazy Bowlz Kingston
Broadway Lights Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$16.45
Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream
Texas style Quesadilla$17.45
Steak, corn, beans and cheese
The 3 “C” Quesadilla$15.45
Grilled Chicken, Cheese and Chili. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Broadway Lights Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Waffles

Chicken Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston