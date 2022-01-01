Quesadillas in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve quesadillas
Crazy Bowlz Kingston
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
|Grill Steak Quesadilla
|$9.95
|Ground Beef Quesadilla
|$9.95
|Hand Pulled Duck Quesadilla
|$10.95
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.45
Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream
|Texas style Quesadilla
|$17.45
Steak, corn, beans and cheese
|The 3 “C” Quesadilla
|$15.45
Grilled Chicken, Cheese and Chili. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.