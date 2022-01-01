Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Kingston

Lunch Nightly! image

 

Lunch Nightly!

636 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.9 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben!$14.00
House Pastrami!!!! with sauerkraut & 1000island & swiss on caraway sourdough
More about Lunch Nightly!
Broadway Lights Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Reuben Sandwich$12.45
Your choice of Lean corn beef or pastrami topped with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread with a side of Russian dressing. Served with french fries, homemade coleslaw and pickle.
More about Broadway Lights Diner

