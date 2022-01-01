Reuben in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve reuben
More about Lunch Nightly!
Lunch Nightly!
636 Broadway, Kingston
|Reuben!
|$14.00
House Pastrami!!!! with sauerkraut & 1000island & swiss on caraway sourdough
More about Broadway Lights Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
|Classic Reuben Sandwich
|$12.45
Your choice of Lean corn beef or pastrami topped with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread with a side of Russian dressing. Served with french fries, homemade coleslaw and pickle.