Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve rice bowls

ASIAN RICE BOWL image

 

Crazy Bowlz

301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
Takeout
ASIAN RICE BOWL$0.00
Choice of white rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. cabbage & carrot, cucumber, bean sprout, broccoli, bokchoy, cilantro, and egg. W. Red Curry ,Yellow Curry, Green Curry, or Teriyaki Sauce
MEXICAN RICE BOWL$0.00
Choice of White rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. pico de gallo, corn, red onion & green pepper, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro.
More about Crazy Bowlz
Masa Midtown image

 

Masa Midtown

666 Broadway, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Special- Harissa Salmon Rice Bowl$22.00
Crispy Salmon bites over butter rice with wilted spinach, roasted sweet potato, red cabbage salad and lemon tahini sauce
More about Masa Midtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Cappuccino

Key Lime Pies

Clams

Steak Quesadillas

Nachos

Chili

French Toast

Cake

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (980 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston