Spaghetti in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Kingston restaurants that serve spaghetti

PIZZA

LOLA Pizza

243 Fair Street, Kingston

Avg 4.7 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti with Clams$21.00
in white sauce
More about LOLA Pizza
FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parm With Spaghetti$17.45
Spaghetti with Meatballs$15.45
More about Broadway Lights Diner

