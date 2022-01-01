Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Spaghetti
Kingston restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA
LOLA Pizza
243 Fair Street, Kingston
Avg 4.7
(166 reviews)
Spaghetti with Clams
$21.00
in white sauce
More about LOLA Pizza
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
Avg 4
(416 reviews)
Chicken Parm With Spaghetti
$17.45
Spaghetti with Meatballs
$15.45
More about Broadway Lights Diner
