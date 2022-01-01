Tarts in Kingston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kingston restaurants that serve tarts
Masa Midtown
666 Broadway, Kingston
No reviews yet
StrawBerry Tart
$8.00
More about Masa Midtown
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON
275 Fair Street, Kingston
No reviews yet
Vietnamese Coffee Chocolate Tart
$7.00
Chocolate coffee tart topped w/ sweetened condensed milk and peanuts. Contains gluten and dairy.
HIDDEN: Lemon Tart 🍋
$8.00
Contains gluten and dairy.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON
