Vegetable soup in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Vegetable Soup
Kingston restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Crazy Bowlz
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
Avg 4.6
(582 reviews)
Vegetable Soup
$4.25
More about Crazy Bowlz
Masa Midtown
666 Broadway, Kingston
No reviews yet
Special- Moroccan Vegetable Soup
$6.00
Hearty vegetable soup with sweet potato, ginger, chickpeas and warm spices. Topped with lemon scented couscous. (vegan) (GF with couscous omission)
More about Masa Midtown
