Wontons in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve wontons
Crazy Bowlz Kingston
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
|Thin Crispy Wontons (8)
|$6.25
(Pork) served w. Thai Sweet Chili Sauce
|Shanghai Wonton Soup (Pork)
|$4.95
|Flaming Wontons* (8)
|$6.25
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON
275 Fair Street, Kingston
|HIDDEN: Crispy Chicken, Kimchi & Mozzarella Wontons
|$9.00
W/ sesame soy dipping sauce. *For full ingredient info, please call.
|HIDDEN: Crab & Pork Fried Wontons
|$10.00
W/ sesame tomato salsa.
Contains gluten.
*For full ingredient info, please call.