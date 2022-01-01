Wontons in Kingston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crazy Bowlz Kingston image

 

Crazy Bowlz Kingston

301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Thin Crispy Wontons (8)$6.25
(Pork) served w. Thai Sweet Chili Sauce
Shanghai Wonton Soup (Pork)$4.95
Flaming Wontons* (8)$6.25
More about Crazy Bowlz Kingston
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON image

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

275 Fair Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
HIDDEN: Crispy Chicken, Kimchi & Mozzarella Wontons$9.00
W/ sesame soy dipping sauce. *For full ingredient info, please call.
HIDDEN: Crab & Pork Fried Wontons$10.00
W/ sesame tomato salsa.
Contains gluten.
*For full ingredient info, please call.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

