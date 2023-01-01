Bisque in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve bisque
More about Suraci’s
Suraci’s
1260 Wyoming ave, Forty Fort
|Cup seafood Bisque
|$3.99
|Bowl Seafood Bisque
|$6.99
|Mushroom Bisque
|$10.00
More about Kingston Kosher
Kingston Kosher
425 Tioga Avenue, Kingston
|Cauliflower Bisque Soup
|$5.00
Indulge in the velvety richness of our creamy cauliflower bisque soup. Made with fresh, tender cauliflower florets and blended to perfection with a delicate blend of herbs and spices, this soup is the ultimate comfort food. Its silky texture and delicate flavor make it a perfect starter or a light and satisfying meal on its own. Whether you're in the mood for a cozy meal on a chilly day or a healthy and delicious lunch option, our cauliflower bisque is the perfect choice. Enjoy the wholesome goodness in every spoonful of this velvety, delicious soup.