Bisque in Kingston

Indulge in the velvety richness of our creamy cauliflower bisque soup. Made with fresh, tender cauliflower florets and blended to perfection with a delicate blend of herbs and spices, this soup is the ultimate comfort food. Its silky texture and delicate flavor make it a perfect starter or a light and satisfying meal on its own. Whether you're in the mood for a cozy meal on a chilly day or a healthy and delicious lunch option, our cauliflower bisque is the perfect choice. Enjoy the wholesome goodness in every spoonful of this velvety, delicious soup.

