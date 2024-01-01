Caprese salad in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve caprese salad
Suraci’s
1260 Wyoming ave, Forty Fort
|Caprese Salad
|$10.99
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, arugula, basil oil and balsamic
|Caprese Salad
|$9.99
Baby arugula, vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil oil, balsamic vinaigrette
Ollie’s American Restaurant - 84 S Wyoming Ave
84 S Wyoming Ave, Edwardsville
|Caprese Salad
|$8.99
Sliced, vine-ripe tomato layered with locally sourced mozzarella over a bed of spinach with sun dried tomato pesto and drizzled with a balsamic glaze