Caprese salad in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve caprese salad

Suraci’s

1260 Wyoming ave, Forty Fort

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$10.99
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, arugula, basil oil and balsamic
Caprese Salad$9.99
Baby arugula, vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil oil, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Suraci’s
Ollie’s American Restaurant - 84 S Wyoming Ave

84 S Wyoming Ave, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$8.99
Sliced, vine-ripe tomato layered with locally sourced mozzarella over a bed of spinach with sun dried tomato pesto and drizzled with a balsamic glaze
More about Ollie’s American Restaurant - 84 S Wyoming Ave

