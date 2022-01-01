Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fajitas in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Chicken Fajitas
Kingston restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Suraci’s
1260 Wyoming ave, Forty Fort
No reviews yet
Chicken Fajita Bowl
$12.99
More about Suraci’s
Kingston Kosher
425 Tioga Avenue, Kingston
No reviews yet
Chicken Fajita
$15.00
Chicken Fajita in Laffa. Contains fried onions, tri-color peppers, guacamole, jalapeno.
More about Kingston Kosher
