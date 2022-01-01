Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Atrium Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Atrium Restaurant

613 SJ Strauss Ln, Kingston

Avg 5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Atrium Restaurant
Item pic

 

Kingston Kosher

425 Tioga Avenue, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Freshly grilled chicken breast served with Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, fried onion, and a schmear of pesto aioli on either rye or baguette.
Sing it:
I like to shnitzel shnitzel,
I like to shnitzel shnitzel,
I like to shnitzel shnitzel,
Ya like to.... SHNITZEL!
More about Kingston Kosher

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Pasta Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Macaroni Salad

Reuben

Paninis

Prosciutto

Coleslaw

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (614 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston