Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Chili
Kingston restaurants that serve chili
Market Street Burgers
181 Market Street, Kingston
No reviews yet
Chili
$4.99
More about Market Street Burgers
SANDWICHES
KJ's Pickle Barrel
355 Market St, Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 reviews)
Chili Dog
$3.95
More about KJ's Pickle Barrel
Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston
Grilled Chicken
Cheesecake
Thai Salad
Pasta Salad
Mac And Cheese
More near Kingston to explore
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Wilkes Barre
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Stroudsburg
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Lehighton
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Tannersville
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Mountain Top
No reviews yet
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Jermyn
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(547 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston