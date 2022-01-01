Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Clams
Kingston restaurants that serve clams
Suraci’s
1260 Wyoming ave, Forty Fort
No reviews yet
QT New England Clam
$10.00
after 3pm: Linguine W/ Clams
$17.99
More about Suraci’s
SANDWICHES
KJ's Pickle Barrel
355 Market St, Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 reviews)
New England Clam Chowder
$0.00
More about KJ's Pickle Barrel
Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston
Paninis
Chicken Sandwiches
Coleslaw
Pasta Salad
Chicken Pasta
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Reuben
Macaroni Salad
More near Kingston to explore
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Wilkes Barre
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Stroudsburg
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Tannersville
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Lehighton
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Mountain Top
No reviews yet
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Jermyn
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(897 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(608 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(190 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston