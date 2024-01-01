Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve croissants

Bagel Bar

378 Pierce St., Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant$1.50
Create your dream croissant sandwich with fresh choices! Pick from spreads, cheeses, veggies, and more on our buttery croissant canvas. Craft a uniquely delightful sandwich tailored to your taste in every delectable bite!
Chocolate croissant$3.50
Experience the decadence of our Chocolate Croissant – a flaky, buttery pastry enveloping a rich chocolate center. Each bite is a delightful balance of crisp layers and luscious sweetness, creating a perfect harmony of textures and flavors. Indulge in a moment of pure bliss with our irresistible chocolate croissant.
More about Bagel Bar
Ollie’s American Restaurant - 84 S Wyoming Ave

84 S Wyoming Ave, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$7.99
Over hard egg with your choice of sausage patty, bacon, ham or Canadian bacon and cheese on a bakery-style croissant. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes
More about Ollie’s American Restaurant - 84 S Wyoming Ave

