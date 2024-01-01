Croissants in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve croissants
Bagel Bar
378 Pierce St., Kingston
|Croissant
|$1.50
Create your dream croissant sandwich with fresh choices! Pick from spreads, cheeses, veggies, and more on our buttery croissant canvas. Craft a uniquely delightful sandwich tailored to your taste in every delectable bite!
|Chocolate croissant
|$3.50
Experience the decadence of our Chocolate Croissant – a flaky, buttery pastry enveloping a rich chocolate center. Each bite is a delightful balance of crisp layers and luscious sweetness, creating a perfect harmony of textures and flavors. Indulge in a moment of pure bliss with our irresistible chocolate croissant.
Ollie’s American Restaurant - 84 S Wyoming Ave
84 S Wyoming Ave, Edwardsville
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$7.99
Over hard egg with your choice of sausage patty, bacon, ham or Canadian bacon and cheese on a bakery-style croissant. Served with choice of breakfast potatoes