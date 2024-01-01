Pies in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve pies
Suraci’s
1260 Wyoming ave, Forty Fort
|Mini Key Lime Pie
|$3.49
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$2.99
|Apple Pie
|$3.25
Bagel Bar
378 Pierce St., Kingston
|Personal pie
|$12.00
Crafted just for you, our Personal Pizza is a culinary canvas of flavor. Choose your favorite toppings and watch as our chefs transform each hand-stretched crust into a personal masterpiece. Baked to perfection, it's a pizza experience tailored to your taste, ensuring every bite is a slice of perfection.