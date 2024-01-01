Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve salmon salad

Suraci’s image

 

Suraci’s

1262 Wyoming ave, Forty Fort

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad: Greek Salmon$14.99
More about Suraci’s
Item pic

 

Kingston Kosher

425 Tioga Avenue, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared salmon over salad$17.99
More about Kingston Kosher

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Cheeseburgers

Clams

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tuna Salad

Pies

Salmon

Chili

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (252 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1189 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston