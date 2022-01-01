Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Kingston

Kingston restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Suraci’s image

 

Suraci’s

1260 Wyoming ave, Forty Fort

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.99
Spaghetti with traditional marinara sauce topped with our homemade meatballs
More about Suraci’s
Item pic

 

Kingston Kosher

425 Tioga Avenue, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family - Meatballs & Spaghetti$25.00
Family size - feeds 4
More about Kingston Kosher

