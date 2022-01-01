Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Kingston restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Suraci’s
1260 Wyoming ave, Forty Fort
No reviews yet
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$15.99
Spaghetti with traditional marinara sauce topped with our homemade meatballs
More about Suraci’s
Kingston Kosher
425 Tioga Avenue, Kingston
No reviews yet
Family - Meatballs & Spaghetti
$25.00
Family size - feeds 4
More about Kingston Kosher
