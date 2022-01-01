Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve tacos

Suraci’s image

 

Suraci’s

1260 Wyoming ave, Forty Fort

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Fish Taco Bowl$13.99
More about Suraci’s
Item pic

 

Kingston Kosher

425 Tioga Avenue, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Taco$12.00
Soft Taco with ground beef, pico de gallo, guacamole, and dressing.
More about Kingston Kosher

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Coleslaw

Tuna Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Thai Salad

Cake

Cookies

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (936 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (623 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston