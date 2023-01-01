Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Atrium Restaurant image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Atrium Restaurant

613 SJ Strauss Ln, Kingston

Avg 5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$13.00
More about Atrium Restaurant
Item pic

 

Kingston Kosher

425 Tioga Avenue, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$16.00
Thinly sliced smoked turkey breast served with Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, and a schmear of pesto mayo on either rye or baguette. Not sure, why the pastrami is not good enough for you, but if you are ordering this over the pastrami or pulled beef, we feel sorry for you. We might just throw in a free something so your day gets a bit better. How does a pickle sound? Or would you rather a cucumber! bleh.
More about Kingston Kosher

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Cake

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chicken Fajitas

Bisque

Reuben

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Coleslaw

Chicken Pasta

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (209 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston