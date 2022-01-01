Kingston Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
9734 N Kings Hwy
Location
9734 N Kings Hwy
Myrtle Beach SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Carolina Seafood & Steak
Come in and enjoy!
Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy! Locally owned. Dedicated to First Responders.
Nakato Wisteria
We have opened a temporary location at the Myrtle Beach mall! Please come enjoy our food TO-GO or at the food court
Hook & Barrel
One nibble & you'll be hooked!