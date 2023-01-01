Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tacos in
Kingsville
/
Kingsville
/
Tacos
Kingsville restaurants that serve tacos
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Big House Burgers
2209 S Brahma Blvd, Kingsville
Avg 3.9
(760 reviews)
Shrimp Tacos (4)
$12.99
Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cilantro Jalapeno Ranch & Lime
More about Big House Burgers
Elena's Cocina y Cantina
129 S Hwy 77 Bypass, Kingsville
No reviews yet
Barbacoa Tacos
$10.49
More about Elena's Cocina y Cantina
