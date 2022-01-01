KINGSWAY Food Service
KINGSWAY brings you Plus Jollof! Jollof Rice bowls with great tasting and tender meat options.
7808 Braygreen Rd
Location
Laurel MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
