Kingsway (Plus Jollof) Ghost Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
2000 -2018 5th st NE K106
Location
2000 -2018 5th st NE K106
Washington DC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Kitsuen Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Focus Social Club
Come in and enjoy!
The Queen Vic
Everyone's Favorite Neighborhood Pub! We offer a traditional British menu along with a daily chalkboard of specials. We are proud to serve DC's largest selection of British Beers in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, perfect for good banter.
The Crab Boss Seafood
Come in and enjoy!