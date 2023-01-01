Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Kingwood

Go
Kingwood restaurants
Toast

Kingwood restaurants that serve arugula salad

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Kingwood

42 N Main St, Kingwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$9.00
Fresh arugula and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese tossed in a light lemon and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil dressing.
Lemon Arugula Salad$12.95
Fresh arugula and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese tossed in a light lemon and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil dressing
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Kingwood
Main pic

 

J Christopher's Italian Bistro - 2245 Northpark Dr.

2245 Northpark Dr., Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula Salad$11.00
Arugula salad, parmesan balsamic vinegar, pear, walnut
More about J Christopher's Italian Bistro - 2245 Northpark Dr.

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingwood

Cinnamon Rolls

Fettuccine Alfredo

Goat Cheese Salad

Spinach Salad

Grilled Chicken

Boneless Wings

Prosciutto

Baked Ziti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kingwood to explore

Kingwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Kingwood to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston