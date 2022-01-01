Chicken tenders in Kingwood
Kingwood restaurants that serve chicken tenders
RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta - Kingwood - 1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A
1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A, Kingwood
|(3) Kid's Chicken Tender w/ French Fries
|$7.00
Fried & served with buttermilk ranch or an RC's sweet honey BBQ dipper.
More about Sharky's Waterfront Grill - 1660 West Lake Houston Parkway
Sharky's Waterfront Grill - 1660 West Lake Houston Parkway
1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.99
Six chicken tenders served with fries, Texas toast and applewood cream gravy
|Shrimp & Chicken Tenders
|$16.99
Six shrimp & four chicken tenderloins served with fries, cocktail, tartar sauce and honey mustard