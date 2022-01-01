Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Kingwood

Kingwood restaurants
Kingwood restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Main pic

 

RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta - Kingwood - 1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A

1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A, Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
(3) Kid's Chicken Tender w/ French Fries$7.00
Fried & served with buttermilk ranch or an RC's sweet honey BBQ dipper.
More about RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta - Kingwood - 1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A
Banner pic

 

Sharky's Waterfront Grill - 1660 West Lake Houston Parkway

1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$15.99
Six chicken tenders served with fries, Texas toast and applewood cream gravy
Shrimp & Chicken Tenders$16.99
Six shrimp & four chicken tenderloins served with fries, cocktail, tartar sauce and honey mustard
More about Sharky's Waterfront Grill - 1660 West Lake Houston Parkway
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Kingwood

4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid - Chicken Tenders$4.95
Two crispy chicken tenders served with choice of side.
Chicken Tender Plate$11.95
white gravy, Texas toast + fries
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Kingwood

