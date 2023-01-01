Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Kingwood

Go
Kingwood restaurants
Toast

Kingwood restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Kingwood

42 N Main St, Kingwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Al Russo$18.95
House-made potato pasta made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil with a choice of marinara sauce, pesto sauce, or meat sauce topped with fresh basil.
Truffle Burrata Gnocchi$19.00
House-made potato pasta with marinara sauce topped with black truffle burrata cheese and fresh basil.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Kingwood
Main pic

 

J Christopher's Italian Bistro - 2245 Northpark Dr.

2245 Northpark Dr., Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi with Truffle Parmesan$16.00
Potato gnocchi, truffle sauce, field mushrooms, chives.
More about J Christopher's Italian Bistro - 2245 Northpark Dr.

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingwood

Prosciutto

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Cookies

Chicken Pasta

Baked Mac And Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Tomato Basil Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kingwood to explore

Kingwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Kingwood to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston